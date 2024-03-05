BJP’s reply after Lalu Yadav’s no family jibe

Many Modi-supporting social media users also made the same change on their pages

Crowd at the Modi’s public meeting in Chennai. Pic/PTI

The BJP on Monday rallied around Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its leaders suffixed their names on social media profiles with “Modi Ka Parivar”, a day after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took a jibe at him for having no family.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Nirmala Sitharaman, and BJP chief JP Nadda were joined by party members from across the country in declaring themselves as “Modi Ka Parivar (Modi’s family)” on their social media accounts, as the ruling party launched a sharp counterattack on the opposition. Many Modi-supporting social media users also made the same change on their pages.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, a BJP national spokesperson, told reporters that opposition parties have been launching personal attacks against Modi and making such “petty” remarks against him for the past 16-17 years.

