BJPs reply after Lalu Yadavs no family jibe
Updated on: 05 March,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Many Modi-supporting social media users also made the same change on their pages

BJP's reply after Lalu Yadav's no family jibe

Crowd at the Modi’s public meeting in Chennai. Pic/PTI

The BJP on Monday rallied around Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its leaders suffixed their names on social media profiles with “Modi Ka Parivar”, a day after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took a jibe at him for having no family.


Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Nirmala Sitharaman, and BJP chief JP Nadda were joined by party members from across the country in declaring themselves as “Modi Ka Parivar (Modi’s family)” on their social media accounts, as the ruling party launched a sharp counterattack on the opposition. Many Modi-supporting social media users also made the same change on their pages.


Sudhanshu Trivedi, a BJP national spokesperson, told reporters that opposition parties have been launching personal attacks against Modi and making such “petty” remarks against him for the past 16-17 years.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

