Breaking News
Mumbai: Residents up in arms to save 1208-tree Mira Road garden
Two linked to New India Co-operative Bank scam ‘have left country’
Pune rape case: How cops hunted down Swargate rapist
Mumbai: Metro Aqua Line 3 trial train reaches Cuffe Parade station
Mumbai: Final obstacle cleared as Sion bridge demolition gains pace
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > India News > Article > Tamil Nadu Blackbuck incubation centre inaugurated in Thoothukudi

Tamil Nadu: Blackbuck incubation centre inaugurated in Thoothukudi

Updated on: 01 March,2025 03:51 PM IST  |  Thoothukudi
ANI |

Top

This center will be open for all the school students, even college students can visit, as per District forest officer

Tamil Nadu: Blackbuck incubation centre inaugurated in Thoothukudi

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Tamil Nadu: Blackbuck incubation centre inaugurated in Thoothukudi
x
00:00

The Thoothukudi Forest Department inaugurated the Blackbuck Innovation Cum Incubation Center on Friday, marking National Science Day. The facility, located at the Vallanadu Wildlife Sanctuary, was officially opened by District Collector K. Elambahavath in the presence of District Forest Officer Revti Raman.


Speaking to ANI, Raman highlighted the significance of the center, stating, "Today, on 28th February, on National Science Day, we have inaugurated the Incubation Centre for Blackbucks. We have the southernmost natural habitat of Blackbucks in Vallanadu Wildlife Sanctuary. We have constructed one Blackbuck incubation center. This center is equipped with all modern ICT technologies...This center will be open for all the school students, even college students can visit..."


Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin marked his 72nd birthday on Saturday by paying floral tributes to DMK founder and former CM CN Annadurai at the Anna Memorial at Marina Beach.


The CM also distributed chocolates to school children at Chennai's Muthamizharignar Dr. Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Memorial, as per the Department of Information and Public Relations.

Stalin is expected to receive greetings from leaders of the alliance party and DMK.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on his 72nd birthday.

Taking to social media X, the PM wrote in a post, "Birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru MK Stalin. May he lead a long and healthy life.

Furthermore, Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth also extended his heartfelt birthday wishes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on his 72nd birthday with a personal phone call as part of the celebrations honouring the state leader.

On his special day, CM Stalin began his birthday by paying floral tributes to CN Annadurai, the founder of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and former Chief Minister, at the Anna Memorial located at Marina Beach in Chennai.

Stalin also distributed chocolates to school children at the Muthamizharignar Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Memorial as part of the day's festivities.

In addition to these tributes, Stalin received greetings from political leaders, including the alliance parties and the DMK.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Animal tamil nadu M K Stalin news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK