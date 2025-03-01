This center will be open for all the school students, even college students can visit, as per District forest officer

Representational Image

The Thoothukudi Forest Department inaugurated the Blackbuck Innovation Cum Incubation Center on Friday, marking National Science Day. The facility, located at the Vallanadu Wildlife Sanctuary, was officially opened by District Collector K. Elambahavath in the presence of District Forest Officer Revti Raman.

Speaking to ANI, Raman highlighted the significance of the center, stating, "Today, on 28th February, on National Science Day, we have inaugurated the Incubation Centre for Blackbucks. We have the southernmost natural habitat of Blackbucks in Vallanadu Wildlife Sanctuary. We have constructed one Blackbuck incubation center. This center is equipped with all modern ICT technologies...This center will be open for all the school students, even college students can visit..."

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin marked his 72nd birthday on Saturday by paying floral tributes to DMK founder and former CM CN Annadurai at the Anna Memorial at Marina Beach.

Stalin is expected to receive greetings from leaders of the alliance party and DMK.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on his 72nd birthday.

