Updated on: 13 February,2025 10:48 PM IST  |  Pune
Archana Dahiwal | mailbag@mid-day.com

Upon receiving the alert on Thursday morning, police teams, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), rushed to the site to investigate. As a precautionary measure, students were evacuated to a safe location

Bomb threat email to Pune school turns out to be a hoax; investigation underway
A bomb threat email received by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate caused panic at a private school in Bavdhan on Thursday morning. The school principal had received the email, which claimed that a bomb had been placed on the premises.


The incident led to widespread fear across Pune, prompting immediate action from law enforcement.


Police teams, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), rushed to the site to investigate. As a precautionary measure, students were evacuated to a safe location. After a thorough search, no explosives or suspicious objects were found, confirming that the threat was a hoax.


Officials have urged residents and parents not to panic, assuring them that such fake emails are occasionally reported and are thoroughly investigated as part of standard protocol. “There is no reason to be alarmed. The situation is under control, and we are verifying the authenticity of the email,” said a police officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gaikwad said that efforts are underway to trace the source of the email and identify the sender. Authorities have appealed to citizens to remain calm and cooperate with the police during the inquiry. An investigation is ongoing to determine the person behind the threat.

