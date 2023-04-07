Breaking News
Mumbai: Crook pushes woman into loan trap, then dupes her
Mumbai: BMC to conduct Covid drill on April 10, 11
Now, BMC identifies 20 deadliest spots in Mumba
MBBS student's murder: Police to launch a final bid to retrieve body
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Boosting connectivity between holy sites local economies at centre of Vande Bharat train push Officials

Boosting connectivity between holy sites, local economies at centre of Vande Bharat train push: Officials

Updated on: 07 April,2023 12:28 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to flag off the semi high-speed modern train between Secunderabad and Tirupati on Saturday, four of the 13 operational Vande Bharat Express routes will connect some of India's most revered pilgrimage sites, the government sources said

Boosting connectivity between holy sites, local economies at centre of Vande Bharat train push: Officials

Vande Bharat train. File Pic


Improving connectivity between pilgrim centres and helping local economies are at the centre of the government's push for Vande Bharat Express trains, sources said on Friday.


With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to flag off the semi high-speed modern train between Secunderabad and Tirupati on Saturday, four of the 13 operational Vande Bharat Express routes will connect some of India's most revered pilgrimage sites, the government sources said.



The three other routes are New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (Katra) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai)-Shirdi.


Also Read: Mumbai: BEST starts two new premium bus service routes, check routes

Noting that Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of road projects of National Highway-744, they said this will ensure a smooth journey for pilgrims visiting some of the most sacred sites in southern India such as Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, Andal Temple in Srivilliputhur and Sabarimala in Kerala

The improved connectivity benefits pilgrims and helps local economies by boosting trade, creating jobs and promoting the growth of ancillary industries like hospitality, handicrafts, and food services, they said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
Vande Bharat Express news India news national news tirupati india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK