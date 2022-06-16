Boy stabs bootlegger friend to death in Maharashtra's Nagpur

The incident occurred in the area falling under the MIDC police station

A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed his friend, who was involved in illegal liquor trade, following an argument on Wednesday evening near Nagpur, police said.

The deceased, identified as Chetan Moharle (22), was a resident of Neeldoh area. "Both - the accused and the deceased - were good friends. Chetan was engaged in illicit liquor business. He was named as an accused in several cases under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act. Many anti-socials elements used to visit his den to consume liquor," an official said.

The minor accused used to consume liquor there, but a quarrel had broken out between them recently over some issue. Since then, the boy had stopped visiting Chetan's liquor den, he added.

"Around 7 pm on Wednesday, the minor was sitting with his friends when Chetan came to the spot. Chetan accused the minor of hatching a conspiracy to eliminate him. After a quarrel over the issue, Chetan left the place, but again confronted the boy some time later. In a fit of rage, the juvenile stabbed Chetan with a sharp weapon, in which he died," the official said.

He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 was registered by the police.

