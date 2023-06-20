BREAKING: 1 dead, at least 5 injured after crowded balcony collapses during Jagannath Rath Yatra

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 June,2023 06:20 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
mid-day online correspondent |

One person died and at least five others suffered injuries after a crowded balcony of a two-storey building collapsed during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, Police said.

Devotees pull the chariot during the 146th annual Rath Yatra, in Ahmedabad (Pic/PTI)

One person died and at least five others suffered injuries after a crowded balcony of a two-storey building collapsed during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, Police said.


Some of the injured were standing on the second-storey balcony watching the chariot procession while some were standing underneath, said inspector J S Chaudhary of Dariapur police station. "The injured were rushed to a civil hospital where Mehul Panchal (36) died during treatment. The condition of the other five was said to be stable," he said.

"The administration had taken special precautions to ensure that no such incident took place during the Rath Yatra," officials said.

The 146th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath is being held in Ahmedabad amid a vigil by nearly 26,000 security personnel as lakhs of devotees flocked along the 18-km route of a grand procession to catch a glimpse of the deity.

The Gujarat police has for the first time in the Rath Yatra used 3D mapping technology to monitor the entire route and also deployed anti-drone technology to ensure no unauthorised drones are used during the event, as per a senior police official.

ahmedabad gujarat jagannath rath yatra jagannath rath yatra 2023 india India news national news

