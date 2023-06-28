Breaking News
Indian banks' asset quality best in a decade, expected to improve further: RBI
Maharashtra: 'Govt's flagship health insurance scheme of Rs 5 lakh to cover all'
Mumbai: BEST buses diverted in some areas due to waterlogging
BREAKING: 38-year-old man dies after a tree falls on him at Malad
Himachal Pradesh: 4 dead, 1 injured in Shimla road accident
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > BREAKING Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at in Uttar Pradeshs Saharanpur

BREAKING: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

Updated on: 28 June,2023 06:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was shot at by unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Wednesday

BREAKING: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazd. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
BREAKING: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur
x
00:00

Bhim Sena leader Chandrashekhar Azad attacked in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur and suffered a bullet injury, according to PTI.


Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was shot at by unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Wednesday.


A bullet brushed past Azad when his convoy was attacked by armed men


Watch Video:

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was rushed to a local hospital.

People can be seen gathering outside the emergency ward of the hospital where Azad has been admitted.

More details are awaited.

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
uttar pradesh india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK