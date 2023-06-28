BREAKING: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was shot at by unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Wednesday
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazd. Pic/AFP
Bhim Sena leader Chandrashekhar Azad attacked in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur and suffered a bullet injury, according to PTI.
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was shot at by unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
A bullet brushed past Azad when his convoy was attacked by armed men
Watch Video:
VIDEO | Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/a81RVYp7uD— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 28, 2023
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was rushed to a local hospital.
People can be seen gathering outside the emergency ward of the hospital where Azad has been admitted.
More details are awaited.