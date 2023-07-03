BREAKING: Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude struck Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Monday

The earthquake tremors were felt around 11:35 am and the depth of the quake was 5 km, as per the National Centre for Seismology official.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 03-07-2023, 11:35:36 IST, Lat: 32.31 and Long: 76.40, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

More details are awaited.

A week ago, an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit the Chamba district on June 30. The tremors were felt around 5:03 am and the depth of the quake was 5 km, National Centre for Seismology said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 30-06-2023, 17:03:08 IST, Lat: 32.54 and Long: 76.46, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

(with inputs from ANI)