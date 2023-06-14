Breaking News
BREAKING: Mild tremor of 3.5 magnitude reported in Gujarat's Kutch

Updated on: 14 June,2023 06:40 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
A mild tremor of 3.5 magnitudes was reported in Gujarat's Kutch on Wednesday evening

Representative image/iStock

A mild tremor of 3.5 magnitudes was reported in Gujarat's Kutch on Wednesday evening.


According to the officials, no damage to property or life was reported.


The tremor was recorded at 5:05 PM at a distance of 5 km West South West (WSW) of Bhachau in Kutch district, the Institute of Seismological Research at Gandhinagar said.


Meanwhile, cyclone 'Biparjoy' is very likely to cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts and make landfall near Jakhau Port in Kutch by June 15 evening, as per the Met department.

Gujarat's Kutch district is located in a "very high risk" seismic zone, and earthquakes of lower intensity occur regularly there.

In another incident, an earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hit Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 4.03 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 14-06-2023, 16:00:03 IST, Lat: 33.17 & Long: 75.86, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, India," National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

(with inputs from agencies)

gujarat kutch earthquake india national news India news cyclone biparjoy

