One injured after box of chemicals explodes in Telangana

Updated on: 11 December,2022 06:26 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
The loud explosion damaged sheds in front of three shops in the area and triggered panic among residents

Representational Pic


A person was injured in an explosion which occurred when he was trying to open a box of chemicals in Telangana's Nizamabad town.


The incident occurred late Saturday in the Bada Bazar area of the town, about 200 km from Hyderabad.



The loud explosion damaged sheds in front of three shops in the area and triggered panic among residents. However, no other person was injured.


The injured man, said to be a ragpicker, was admitted to district government general hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Police said that a team of fire fighting personnel rushed to the spot.

A police officer denied that it was bomb blast. Preliminary investigation revealed that the person brought a box of chemicals from somewhere and tried to open it, which led to the explosion, he said.

The police collected samples from the scene and sent them for analysis.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

