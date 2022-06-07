British woman raped in front of her husband at Arambol beach in Goa; accused arrested

The victim, who is on a Goa visit with her husband, filed a complaint with the police on Monday

Representative Image

A 42-year-old British woman was allegedly raped by a 32-year-old man at the famous Sweet Lake near Arambol beach in North Goa. The incident happened in presence of the victim’s husband, reports claim.

The accused, Joel Vincent D’Souza, was arrested by the Goa Police on Monday.

D’Souza, a local resident, allegedly raped the middle-aged woman on June 2 under the pretext of giving her a massage while she was relaxing on the beach, said a senior police officer.

After seeking help from the British Embassy in India, the woman lodged a complaint with the Pernem police on Monday. Following this, the accused was arrested within an hour by the police team led by inspector Vikram Naik.

An FIR was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape). The investigation is underway and is being supervised by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Pernem) Siddhant Shirodkar.

