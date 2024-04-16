An announcement in this regard was made by Munir Khan during a press conference in Srinagar on Monday.

Munir Ahmad Khan/ Screengrab

Listen to this article Brother of jailed separatist leader Nayeem Khan joins J&K Nationalist People's Front x 00:00

Munir Ahmad Khan, the brother of jailed separatist leader Nayeem Khan, joined the Jammu and Kashmir Nationalist People's Front (JKNPF) on Monday.

An announcement in this regard was made by Munir Khan during a press conference in Srinagar on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Joining JKNPF is not a big deal. Coming into the mainstream is the big thing, and making a roadmap for the youth. What I found in this party is that only this party can attract more youth, and this is the reason for me to join the party. Here together, we can create a roadmap for our economy, education and employment," Khan said while speaking to reporters.

Hurriyat Conference in 2017 suspended Nayeem Khan from the organisation after he allegedly confessed to receiving money from Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for Kashmir unrest.

Khan was allegedly heard admitting in a TV sting operation that he had received money from Pakistan to create unrest in the Valley. He, however, claimed that the sting operation was fake and doctored.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever