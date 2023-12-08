BSF, Punjab police recover Pakistan drone in Amritsar

According to officials, the drone was recovered from the farming field adjacent to Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar

The Border Security Force, in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, recovered a Pakistani drone in the Amritsar sector, the BSF Punjab Frontier said on Friday.

According to officials, the drone was recovered from the farming field adjacent to Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model-DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China), the BSF said in a statement.

"On specific intelligence input, @BSF_Punjab and @PunjabPoliceInd (@AmritsarRPolice) launched a joint search operation and recovered a Pakistani #drone (Quadcopter - DJI Mavic 3 Classic-MADE IN CHINA), from a field near Village Dhanoe Kalan, District Amritsar, Punjab," the BSF Punjab Frontier posted on X.

A search operation in the area is underway, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

