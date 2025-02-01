Presenting the 2025-26 Union Budget, her record eighth, Sitharaman said 10,000 additional seats will be added in medical colleges and hospitals next year towards the goal of adding 75,000 seats in the next five years

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Parliament House complex to present Union Budget 2025 in New Delhi on Saturday. Pic/PTI

The health industry experts have lauded Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2025, especially the decision to set up daycare cancer centres in all district hospitals over the next three years and exempting customs duty on 36 life-saving drugs.

Reny Varghese, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Zynova Shalby Hospital in Mumbai, believes that the budget focuses on preventive healthcare and encourages health screenings and awareness programmes to battle cancer. "The establishment of cancer centers in all district hospitals and the creation of Centres of Excellence in AI for healthcare education is a huge leap toward improving patient care, particularly in rural areas. By integrating gig workers into the healthcare system, the budget will now help with equitable healthcare access, supporting the growing workforce in the gig economy. They will be provided health care under the PM Jan Arogya Yojana. The income tax exemption for those earning income up to Rs 12 lakh has given a much-needed relief to healthcare professionals as many fall under this category. Budget 2025 proves that we indeed moving towards achieving the vision of 'Healthy India'," says Varghese.

Here are some of the takeaways for the health sector in Budget 2025

Cancer day care centres

"The Union Budget 2025 introduces commendable measures to strengthen India’s healthcare system, particularly in cancer care and affordability of life-saving treatments. The plan to set up daycare cancer centres in district hospitals and 200 dedicated cancer hospitals by 2026 will decentralise care, reducing the burden on metropolitan hospitals, and making critical treatments more accessible. However, ensuring these centres are well-equipped with skilled professionals and advanced technology will be key to their success," said Behram Khodaiji, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ruby Hall Clinic.

Dr Tarang Gianchandani, the CEO of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, believes that the decision to establish the daycare cancer centres in all district hospitals over the next three years marks a transformative step in making cancer care more accessible to all strata of society near their homes. 'This initiative will be a lifeline for patients across the country, ensuring they receive timely and quality care without the need to travel long distances," he said.

Dr Ganesh Nagarajan, the director of HPB and Gastrointestinal Cancers at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai, also believes that the establishment of the daycare centres in a transformative step towards decentralising cancer care, ensuring timely access to treatment, especially for chemotherapy-dependent patients in rural and semi-urban India. "Additionally, the expansion of duty exemptions on essential cancer drugs will help lower treatment costs, crucial for patients relying on expensive targeted therapies and immunotherapies. However, for sustained impact, parallel investments in trained oncology personnel, diagnostics, and supportive care services are equally imperative," he suggests.

Medical education

In her eight Budget, the Finance Minister also said that 10,000 additional seats will be added in medical colleges and hospitals next year with the goal of adding 75,000 seats in the next five years.

"The government’s focus on nurturing the next generation of medical professionals is very significant. Setting a goal of adding 75,000 seats over the next five years would help in bridging the gap in healthcare expertise. These measures will not only strengthen our medical ecosystem but also reinforce India's position as a global healthcare leader, ensuring that quality healthcare is not just a privilege but a fundamental right for all," believes Dr Gianchandani.

36 drugs exempted from customs duty

To provide relief to patients, particularly those suffering from cancer, rare diseases and other severe chronic diseases, 36 lifesaving drugs and medicines are proposed to be added to the list of medicines fully exempted from basic customs duty (BCD).

Speaking on this, Varghese says, "The exemption of specified drugs and medicines under patient assistance programmes by pharmaceutical companies are fully exempt from BCD (basic customs duty), provided the medicines are supplied free of cost to the patients. Also, the addition of 37 new medicines and 13 new programmes is a laudable step towards making life-saving treatments more accessible for cancer patients. By ensuring that these medicines are provided free of cost to patients, the government has further reduced the burden on the healthcare system."

Khodaiji has also lauded the step and said that the government has expanded access to essential drugs for those in financial distress. "The move will significantly benefit underprivileged patients," stated Khodaiji. He also cautioned that it is vital to ensure transparency and efficiency in the implementation of the 13 new patient assistance programmes so that the support reaches those who need it most.

Dr Gianchandani believes that by recognising the need to reduce financial strain of life-threatening diseases, the full exemption of basic customs duty on 36 life-saving drugs, including those for cancer and rare diseases, the government shall ensure that critical treatments remain within reach for countless patients and their families and there is hope.

Medical tourism

Sitharaman said medical tourism and 'Heal in India' will be promoted in partnership with the private sector along with capacity building and easier visa norms.

According to Khodaiji, the initiatives, combined with relaxed visa norms and private sector collaboration, will strengthen India’s position as a global healthcare destination. "To capitalise on this, investment in infrastructure, quality care, and seamless patient experiences must be prioritised, ensuring India remains competitive in the international healthcare market," he says.

Varghese also believes that medical tourism will be boosted by streamlining visa processes and public-private partnerships and make India a global healthcare hub. "The 'Heal in India' initiative will attract international patients, strengthening the country's reputation for providing top-tier medical services and saving millions of lives," he explains.

Radiologist Dr Sunita Dube, who is the Founder of Medscape India, said that the budget allocation for health is a step in the right direction, but it is the implementation that matters. "Increasing medical seats, which is continuation of the previous budget, and setting up of cancer treatment centres, is commendable as is taking off customs duty on cancer medication and life-savings drugs. However, more needs to be done for cancer research and vaccination. MedscapeIndia proposes low-cost cancer treatment and collaborative efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure along with increasing skilled healthcare professionals, awareness, and rural healthcare development," says Dr Dube.

