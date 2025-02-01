Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2025 speech today, proposed to form a Makhana Board in the state of Bihar. Makhana or foxnuts, a nutritious food, is widely produced and consumed in Bihar

Nitish Kumar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File pic

Listen to this article Budget 2025: From Makhana Board to greenfield airports, Bihar in focus ahead of assembly polls x 00:00

With an eye on the Bihar elections, the government on Saturday proposed the establishment of a Makhana Board, greenfield airports, and a National Institute of Food Technology in the state.

Under One District One Product scheme, Makhana producers have benefited hugely. The Makhana Research Center has been given the status of a national institution, with Makhanas having also received a GI tag.

"Makhana board to be set up in Bihar. The Board will handhold and train makhana farmers and help them get access to all relevant govt schemes," FM Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget 2025 speech.

The Finance Minister also proposed the setting up of a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management in Bihar to provide a strong fillip to food processing activities in the eastern region.

The government will launch a modified UDAN scheme to connect 120 destinations to help 4 crore additional passengers in the next 10 years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, Sitharaman said the government will also facilitate greenfield airports in Bihar to meet future needs of the state.

Besides, support will be provided for the western Kosi canal, benefiting 50,000 hectares in the Mithilanchal region in Bihar, she added.

The Finance Minister further said that the capacity of the Indian Institute of Technology in Patna will be increased as part of the capacity expansion in IITs through the addition of additional infrastructure in five IITs for 6,500 more students.

Besides, she announced that a urea plant will be set up in Assam to further augment urea supply.

The plant with an annual capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tons to be set up at Namrup, Assam. Three dormant urea plants in the Eastern region had been reopened, she said.

The budget has also emphasized increasing spending power for India's growing middle class. The finance minister said "Union Budget 2025-26 with an effort to a. Accelerate growth b. Secure inclusive development c. Invigorate society and industry d. Uplift household sentiment and e. Enhance spending on the power of India's rising middle class".

While acknowledging ongoing geopolitical challenges that could slow global economic growth, the Finance Minister expressed confidence in India's strong economic foundation. The government's development policies and structural reforms over the past decade have positioned India as the world's fastest-growing major economy. This has strengthened global confidence in India's potential, making the next five years crucial for achieving holistic development.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, detailed the roadmap for India's continued economic expansion, placing emphasis on agriculture, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), investment, and exports.

She stated that strategic reforms in these sectors will serve as catalysts for job creation, self-reliance, and enhanced global competitiveness.

She emphasized that the budget is dedicated to accelerating growth and driving India's aspirations towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

She highlighted that India's economy remains the fastest-growing among major global economies, reinforcing the country's resilience and potential on the world stage.

In her address to the Parliament, Sitharaman underscored that the budget focuses on four key pillars--Garib (poor), Youth, Annadata (farmers), and Nari (women)--ensuring inclusive growth and socio-economic upliftment across all sections of society.

She said, "This budget is dedicated to accelerating growth, driven by our aspirations for a 'Viksit Bharat.' Our economy remains the fastest growing among all major economies."

The budget aims to initiate transformative reforms across various domains, including- taxation, power, urban development, mining, financial sector.

Sitharaman reiterated that India's economic trajectory over the past decade, coupled with structural reforms, has drawn global attention.

With rising investor confidence and increasing global partnerships, she emphasized that the next five years present a unique opportunity to achieve Sabka Vikas--ensuring balanced development across all regions and sectors.

(With inputs from ANI)