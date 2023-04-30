Breaking News
Bus catches fire on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, no casualty reported

Updated on: 30 April,2023 09:13 AM IST  |  Palghar (Maharashtra)
According to officials, as many as 14 passengers were travelling on the bus and were rescued on time

Representational image. Pic/iStock

A bus was gutted in fire on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway due to a short circuit inside the bus while no casualties were reported, informed Palghar police officials.


According to officials, as many as 14 passengers were travelling on the bus and were rescued on time.



"A bus caught fire on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, and no casualties were reported. 14 passengers were there on the bus during the incident and are out safely," informed police officials.


The bus was travelling from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway and details are awaited.

Earlier in January, a Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSTC) bus caught fire due to a short circuit in its starter, as per sources.

The bus carrying 65 passengers was going from Thane to Bhiwandi. All passengers were rescued safely.

No casualty was reported, the sources said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

