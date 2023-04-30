Bus catches fire on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, no casualty reported

According to officials, as many as 14 passengers were travelling on the bus and were rescued on time

Representational image. Pic/iStock

A bus was gutted in fire on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway due to a short circuit inside the bus while no casualties were reported, informed Palghar police officials.

"A bus caught fire on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, and no casualties were reported. 14 passengers were there on the bus during the incident and are out safely," informed police officials.

The bus was travelling from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway and details are awaited.

Earlier in January, a Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSTC) bus caught fire due to a short circuit in its starter, as per sources.

The bus carrying 65 passengers was going from Thane to Bhiwandi. All passengers were rescued safely.

No casualty was reported, the sources said.

