Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD announces end of southwest monsoon
Exclusive: Dosti with Salman Khan motive behind Baba Siddique’s murder, says Mumbai Crime Branch
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: State to vote on Nov 20 in single phase
Mumbai Coastal Road traffic woes persist despite signal adjustments
Mumbai: Congestion at Malad station a major issue, say rail commuters
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Cabinet has approved 3 per cent hike in DA of central govt employees Ashwini Vaishnaw

Cabinet has approved 3-per cent hike in DA of central govt employees: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Updated on: 16 October,2024 04:19 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

During a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the DA hike was effective from July 1, 2024

Cabinet has approved 3-per cent hike in DA of central govt employees: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw during a press briefing on Wednesday, October 16. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Cabinet has approved 3-per cent hike in DA of central govt employees: Ashwini Vaishnaw
x
00:00

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees, news agency ANI reported.

During a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the DA hike was effective from July 1, 2024.

The Dearness Relief for pensioners has also been revised by 3 per cent, Vaishnaw said.

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 01.07.2024 representing an increase of three percent (3 per cent) over the existing rate of 50 per cent of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise," as per a government release.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs .9,448.35 crore per annum, it added.

As per the release, this increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. This will benefit about 49.18 lakh central government employees and 64.89 lakh pensioners.

The Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief is paid to central government employees/pensioners to adjust the cost of living and to protect their basic pay/pension from erosion in the real values.

These are revised twice a year from January 1 and July 1 based on increase in 12 monthly average of All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) published by the Labour Bureau.

Since the hike is effective from July 2024, the employees will get arrears for July, August and September. 




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India news india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK