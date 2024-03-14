“NIA sleuths are interrogating him to know his whereabouts on March one when the blast took place”, they said.

A police personnel stands guard near blast site. Pic/Getty Images

Cafe blast case: NIA detains man from Ballari

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case has detained a man from Ballari district, sources said on Wednesday. The man is said to have “some resemblance” with the prime suspect, the sources said.

“NIA sleuths are interrogating him to know his whereabouts on March one when the blast took place”, they said. The accused wearing a cap and mask placed a low-intensity bomb kept in a backpack in the popular eatery at Brookefield area near Whitefield here that went off injuring nine persons on March one.

He had said the investigators are verifying the suspect’s identity and are “getting closer to him.” “Investigations are going on, we are closing in, in a way who the person (the suspect) is has been identified. It has to be confirmed and he has to be nabbed.”

