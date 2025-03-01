Breaking News
Mumbai Police conduct 'All Out Operation' in city, arrest 12 accused
Shiv Sena (UBT) will stake claim to LoP's post in state assembly: Raut
Pune rape case: Won't spare those who damaged property, says Pawar
Maharashtra transport fraternity demands abolition of state border checkposts
SSC exams: Urdu medium students given wrong English paper at Latur centre
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > India News > Article > Cattle smuggler who shot at cops 5 years ago nabbed near Gurugram

Cattle smuggler who shot at cops 5 years ago nabbed near Gurugram

Updated on: 01 March,2025 11:02 PM IST  |  Gurugram
PTI |

Top

Police had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on information leading to his arrest

Cattle smuggler who shot at cops 5 years ago nabbed near Gurugram

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Cattle smuggler who shot at cops 5 years ago nabbed near Gurugram
x
00:00

A reward-carrying criminal absconding ever since he allegedly attacked law enforcement officers five years ago was nabbed from his village, police on Saturday said.


Mohamaddin alias Mulla, a native of Pachgaon village of Nuh district, was arrested by a team of sector 40 crime unit on Friday.


Police had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on information leading to his arrest.


In 2019, Mohamaddin allegedly opened fire at a police team near Fazilwas village while escaping in a jeep. He was stopped for a check for driving a vehicle without a registration plate.

An FIR was registered against him in the matter at Bilaspur Police Station.

"A case of theft has been registered against the accused in district Jhajjar while another case of cattle smuggling has been registered in Rewari against him. We are questioning the accused," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

gurugram Crime News India news Smuggler national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK