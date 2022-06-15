CBI arrests accused in six-year-old murder case of a national level athlete

The CBI had registered the FIR into the killing of Sippy Sidhu, at the request of the Chandigarh Administration, says CBI in a statement

Representative image

On Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation held Kalyani Singh in connection with the killing of national-level shooter Sukhmanpreet Singh alias Sippy Sidhu, over six years ago in Chandigarh, officials said.

The CBI had registered the FIR into the killing of Sippy Sidhu, at the request of the Chandigarh Administration, the CBI said in a statement.

Also Read: CBI court allows release of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's passport for renewal

"During further investigation, the alleged involvement of accused (Kalyani Singh) came forth in the case. Accordingly, she was examined and arrested. The accused was produced today (Wednesday) in the Court of Special Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh and remanded to four days police custody," a CBI spokesperson said.

(with inputs from PTI)