Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: 72 hours on, NHAI yet put up warning signboard at mishap site
Mumbai: Accountant steals Rs 15 crore from employer only to lose on online gambling
Mumbai: Dengue, malaria on the rise
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to sleep in container for next 150 days
Mumbai: Two drown during Ganpati visarjan
Seatbelts will be compulsory for all passengers in car: Nitin Gadkari
Uddhav Thackeray denied permission to meet Sanjay Raut at Arthur Road Jail
Home > News > India News > Article > CBI court extends judicial custody of TMCs Anubrata in cattle smuggling case

CBI court extends judicial custody of TMC's Anubrata in cattle smuggling case

Updated on: 07 September,2022 05:09 PM IST  |  Asansol
PTI |

Top

The court rejected a bail petition of Mondal, the Birbhum district president of the ruling party of West Bengal

CBI court extends judicial custody of TMC's Anubrata in cattle smuggling case

Representative image


A special CBI court in Asansol on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, arrested by the central agency in connection with its probe in a cattle smuggling case, by another 14 days.


The court rejected a bail petition of Mondal, the Birbhum district president of the ruling party of West Bengal.

The special CBI court ordered that Mondal be sent to judicial custody for 14 more days on a prayer by the investigating agency.


Claiming that Mondal is unwell, his lawyers prayed for his bail on any condition imposed by the court.

Also Read: Will introduce framework to regulate social media platforms: Centre tells HC

The CBI counsel opposed the bail prayer, submitting that he is an influential person and may try to influence witnesses in the case if released from custody.

Mondal was arrested by the CBI on August 11 in connection with its probe into the alleged cattle smuggling to Bangladesh from West Bengal.

The TMC leader has been in CBI custody till August 24 since his arrest from his Bolpur residence in Birbhum district after he did not appear before the agency's officers at its Nizam Palace office in Kolkata on August 10 for questioning in connection with the case.

Mondal had not appeared before the CBI officers on nine out of 10 occasions that he was asked to come for questioning.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you like eating bhindi?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news west bengal trinamool congress

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK