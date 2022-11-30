×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Food order history a clue about day of murder
Hitting the Mumbai-Pune Expressway? Beware, stay within limit
Thane: History-sheeter demands comfort in jail, threatens to start hunger strike
Mumbai: Measles cases spread into island city now
More khau gallis, night bazaars in south Mumbai

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > CBI registers FIR over manipulation of Accounts Assistant exam in J K searches 14 places

CBI registers FIR over manipulation of Accounts Assistant exam in J-K, searches 14 places

Updated on: 30 November,2022 02:38 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The agency has booked around 20 people, including members of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), in connection with the alleged manipulation of the examination

CBI registers FIR over manipulation of Accounts Assistant exam in J-K, searches 14 places

Representative Image


The CBI on Wednesday conducted searches at 14 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with alleged irregularities in the Accounts Assistant recruitment examination conducted by the JKSSB, officials said.


The agency has booked around 20 people, including members of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), in connection with the alleged manipulation of the examination.



Also Read: 4 killed in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur


Premises of former member of JKSSB Neelam Khajuria is also being searched, the officials said.

The searches were spread across 14 locations, including Jammu and Samba, they said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
national news india India news news jammu and kashmir kashmir

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK