Breaking News
Mumbai: Man steals bus from Chembur, nabbed from Assam jungle
Mumbai sees five Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 60
Mumbai: Beggar gang busted by cops, two kidnapped boys rescued from Aurangabad
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rain in Konkan worries mango farmers
Mumbai: Move all biomedical waste to Taloja now, urges MLA Abu Azmi
Mumbai: ‘Such massive crowd may lead to stampede’
Mumbai: Railways’ BMC water bill crosses Rs 500-crore mark

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > CBSE warns students against fake website asks them not to make payments on that portal

CBSE warns students against fake website, asks them not to make payments on that portal

Updated on: 15 December,2022 09:52 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

It asked the public and stakeholders to be "extremely careful and not respond to any such fake messages and websites"

CBSE warns students against fake website, asks them not to make payments on that portal

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


The Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday warned students and parents against a fake website of the board and asked them not to make any payments on the portal for downloading admit cards for class 10 and 12 exams.


"It has come to the notice of the board that certain unscrupulous elements have created a website resembling the official CBSE website, www.cbse.gov.in.



"This fake website has been created with the address https://cbsegovt.com/ and is blatantly duping unsuspecting students, schools and parents by sending messages to deposit money for creating and downloading the admit card for CBSE class 10 and 12, 2023 examinations," the board said in an advisory.


Also Read: JEE-Main to be conducted from January 24 to 31: NTA

It asked the public and stakeholders to be "extremely careful and not respond to any such fake messages and websites".

The board does not take any fees directly from any students or parents for downloading admit cards, it added.

The class 10 and 12 board exams are slated to be held from February 15 next year. The board has, however, not announced the exam schedule yet.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
new delhi delhi national news india India news central board of secondary education

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK