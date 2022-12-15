JEE-Main to be conducted from January 24 to 31: NTA

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 December,2022 09:46 PM IST  |  New Delhi
The second session of the exam will be held in April. Applications for the exam will be accepted from December 15 to January 12

Engineering entrance exam JEE-Main will be conducted from January 24 to 31, except on Republic Day, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced Thursday.


The second session of the exam will be held in April. Applications for the exam will be accepted from December 15 to January 12.



"For Academic Session 2023-24, it has been decided that the JEE(Main)-2023 will be conducted in two sessions. Session one (January 2023) and session two (April 2023)," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA.


The exam will be conducted in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

"In the first session of JEE (Main)- 2023, only session one will be visible and candidates can opt for that. In the next, session two will be visible and the candidates can opt for that. The application window for session 2 will be re-opened as per the details available in the information bulletin and will also be notified separately," she said.

JEE-Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions, and institutions or universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

