Biren Singh had resigned from the Manipur CM's post on Monday. File pic

President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur on Thursday, four days after N Biren Singh resigned as the Chief Minister of the northeastern state. The assembly has also been put under suspended animation, news agency PTI reported.

Announcing the proclamation of Central rule, a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that President Droupadi Murmu is of the opinion that “a situation has arisen in which the government of that state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution”.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 356 of the Constitution, and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I hereby proclaim that I assume to myself as President of India all functions of the Government of the State of Manipur and all powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor of that State,” the notification added. The assembly has been put under suspended animation, it said.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had failed to find Singh's replacement four days after his resignation.

Meanwhile, state forest minister Biswajit left for Guwahati, Assam, on Wednesday evening, and no official reason has been cited for his visit to the neighbouring state.

Despite several rounds of discussions between BJP's northeast in-charge Sambit Patra and party legislators, the standoff continued with some Members of Parliament (MP) suggesting the Centre take the final call.

Patra met Manipur's Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla twice in the past two days. On Tuesday, Patra along with state party president A Sharda Devi, held talks with Bhalla, and on Wednesday, he met the governor again.

Patra also held a meeting with BJP legislators, including state consumer affairs minister L Susindro and Karam Shyam, to discuss the ongoing situation.

Speaking to reporters, Shyam had earlier said that there was no constitutional crisis following Singh's decision to resign and the ongoing issues would be resolved by the Centre with the help of legislators.

