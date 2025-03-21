Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil also asserted that action has been taken against those responsible for discrepancies found in the implementation of the ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission and assured that the guilty will not be spared in any state

As water is a state subject, the Centre cannot move ahead till there is a consensus among the state governments, Minister CR Patil said. Pic/X

Listen to this article Centre trying to build consensus among states on river linking: Minister in Lok Sabha x 00:00

All the basin states are on board for the river inter-liking projects and the Centre is working to build a consensus among them, Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to news agency PTI, he also asserted that action has been taken against officials and others over discrepancies found in the implementation of the ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission and assured that the guilty will not be spared in any state.

Speaking during a debate in the Lower House of the Parliament on the demands for the grants of the Jal Shakti ministry, CR Patil said that the Centre has identified 30 rivers for inter-linking and detailed project reports (DPRs) have been prepared for 11.

However, as water is a state subject, the Centre cannot move ahead till there is a consensus among the state governments, the Union Minister added.

The National Perspective Plan (NPP) was prepared by the then Ministry of Irrigation (now renamed to Ministry of Jal Shakti) in August 1980 for water resources development through inter-basin transfer of water and transferring water from water-surplus basins to water-deficit basins. Under NPP, the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) has identified 30 links (16 under Peninsular Component and 14 under Himalayan Component) for preparing feasibility reports.

Responding to the claims made by Opposition members regarding the slow pace of implementation of the "Nal se Jal" scheme and cases of alleged corruption in water schemes, CR Patil said that more than 15 crore households have been provided with tap-water connections, which is 80 per cent of the target.

5.5 crore hours of women saved by providing households with tap connections: CR Patil

The minister said that action has been taken in several cases against those responsible for discrepancies and corruption charges, and asserted that no one will be spared, irrespective of the parties in power in the states concerned.

CR Patil also pointed out that as the scheme is implemented by the states, the Centre is in constant touch with them to ensure its speedy implementation. He said the Centre accepts that there could be some discrepancies but those are being settled.

Citing an independent report, the minister said 5.5 crore hours of women are being saved every day by providing households with tap connections as now, they do not have to travel for kilometres to fetch water.

As many as 25 lakh women across five lakh villages have been provided kits to check water quality, which proves that the Narendra Modi government is providing safe, potable water to citizens, reported PTI.

The minister asserted that to end a fragmented approach in dealing with various water-related issues, Prime Minister Modi had decided to set up the Jal Shakti ministry.

He also spoke about river pollution and said that the Centre is helping the states in this regard. Water pollution levels have decreased and the increase in the number of river dolphins is a fine example of the efforts undertaken towards this effort, he added.

According to Patil, river dolphins have now been seen in areas where they were not present earlier.

The House later passed the demands for grants of the ministry, with cut motions moved by Opposition members being negated by a voice vote.

(With PTI inputs)