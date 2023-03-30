Breaking News
Maharashtra govt asks private hospitals to hold health drives
Grant Road triple murder: ‘He now knows he may hang and wants to meet family’
Mumbai: WR leaves CR far behind in 15-car race
Mumbai: BMC gets hospitals to keep COVID beds ready
Passenger loses over Rs 8 lakh from checked-in bag at Mumbai airport
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Chandigarh Two girls set on fire by father sustain serious burn injuries

Chandigarh: Two girls set on fire by father, sustain serious burn injuries

Updated on: 30 March,2023 01:14 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
PTI |

Top

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), Talwara police station, Ranvir Singh said Vidya Ram's wife Poonam Sharma lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her husband hit her with a burning log following which her clothes caught fire. However, she managed to control the blaze

Chandigarh: Two girls set on fire by father, sustain serious burn injuries

Representational Pic


A man allegedly sprinkled petrol on his two minor daughters and set them them on fire in Berring village in the district, leaving them seriously injured, police said on Thursday.


The accused Vidya Ram has been arrested.



Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), Talwara police station, Ranvir Singh said Vidya Ram's wife Poonam Sharma lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her husband hit her with a burning log following which her clothes caught fire. However, she managed to control the blaze.


Also Read: Maharashtra: Cooperatives society dept official held for Rs 20 lakh bribery

Later, Vidya Ram, sprinkled petrol on his daughters aged 16 and 10, and set them ablaze.

The girls ran outside and on hearing their screams, their neighbours and some passersby came to their rescue and extinguished the fire.

Both the girls were admitted in a hospital here from where they were referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
chandigarh India news news Crime News india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK