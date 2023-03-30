Maharashtra: Cooperatives society dept official held for Rs 20 lakh bribery

The 32-year-old accused, posted in Niphad, was caught red-handed while he took a bribe of Rs 20 lakh in Mumbai Naka area here on Wednesday for not taking action in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act probe against the complainant's father, an official said

A cooperative societies department assistant registrar was nabbed by Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh in Nashik district, an official said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old accused, posted in Niphad, was caught red-handed while he took a bribe of Rs 20 lakh in Mumbai Naka area here on Wednesday for not taking action in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act probe against the complainant's father, the official said.

The assistant registrar has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe is underway, he added.

Meaanwhile, in an another incident, a policeman and an agent were on Wednesday arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Maharashtra's Thane district for bribery, the agency said in a release.

The policeman had demanded Rs 8,000 a month to allow the complainant illegally sell banned tobacco products like gutka. After two months, he sought Rs 16,000 from the complainant, the ACB said.

While the policeman brought down the amount to Rs 10,000 after negotiations, the complainant approached the ACB, which laid a trap and nabbed the cop and the agent after they accepted the money, said the release.

A third accused is on the run, said the ACB.

