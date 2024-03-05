A total of 111 packets of hashish weighing 99 kgs valued at Rs 108 crore in the international market was seized under the NDPS Act

As much as 99 kilogram of hashish, estimated to be worth Rs 108 crore, was seized from a country boat near Mandapam coast in Tamil Nadu by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Indian Coast Guard Mandapam, reported PTI.

Following a tip-off that narcotics substances were being smuggled from India to Sri Lanka via the coastal route near the Mandapam sea coast, the officials took up surveillance over the Gulf of Mannar through a Coast Guard ship on the intervening night of March 4 and 5.

"During the surveillance in deep sea, officers of DRI and the Coast Guard identified a country boat sailing towards Sri Lanka and intercepted the same after a brief hot pursuit," an official release said. On interception, officers rummaged the boat and found five sacks concealed inside it.

A total of 111 packets of hashish weighing 99 kgs valued at Rs 108 crore in the international market was seized under the NDPS Act. All four persons were apprehended for further investigation, the release said.

This is a major haul of narcotic substances initiated by the DRI as part of its sustained efforts to combat drug trafficking.

On March 1, the DRI officials seized Rs 180 crore worth narcotic drug methamphetamine meant to be transported to Sri Lanka from a rail passenger in Madurai and a dumpyard in Chennai.

In yet another success in its fight against smuggling operations, Assam Rifles recovered heroin weighing 936 grams worth Rs 6.55 crore and apprehended an individual in the general area of Zokhawthar Champhai district on Tuesday, reported ANI.

According to an official statement, the entire consignment of heroin worth Rs 6,55,20,000 and the apprehended individual were handed over to Police Department Zokhawthar for further legal proceedings. To apprehend those responsible for smuggling, Assam Rifles and Police conducted separate operations on March 3 and 4, 2024.

The ongoing smuggling of drug items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India.

Assam Rifles in recent times have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)