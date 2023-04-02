Breaking News
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj death anniversary: Here’s all you need to know about the great Maratha warrior

Updated on: 02 April,2023 03:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630. He was born in the Shivneri Fort of Pune.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj death anniversary: Here’s all you need to know about the great Maratha warrior

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is celebrated throughout Maharashtra and the rest of India for his conquests and valour. Formally crowned as the Chhatrapati of Raigad in 1674, the warrior-king breathed his last on April 3, 1680.


This year will mark the 343rd death anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. 



Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630. He was born in the Shivneri Fort of Pune. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a Maratha Warrior and the founder of the Maratha Kingdom. Shivaji Maharaj belonged to the Maratha family of the Bhonsle clan.


Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was rich in versatility since his childhood. He used to discuss wars with his father, Shahji Bhosle.

In 1670, he fought fiercely with the army of the Mughals. After defeating the Mughals, Shivaji Maharaj hoisted his flag on the fort of Sinhagad. In 1674, Shivaji Maharaj laid the foundation of the Maratha Empire in western India. 

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj carved out his own kingdom from the declining Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's reign stimulated the deployment of Marathi as a tool of systematic description and understanding.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not only revered in Maharashtra alone, but also for his contributions towards the nation. He is also equally respected across the country. He is known for his rich cultural legacy, progressive thinking and his efforts to free India from the invaders.

