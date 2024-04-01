Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Chhattisgarh 1 Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Sukma
<< Back to Elections 2024

Chhattisgarh: 1 Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Sukma

Updated on: 01 April,2024 09:57 AM IST  |  Sukma
ANI |

Top

The encounter took place in the forest near Tetemadgu village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kistaram Police Station.

Chhattisgarh: 1 Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Sukma

Representative image

Listen to this article
Chhattisgarh: 1 Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Sukma
x
00:00

One Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday.


"One naxalilte has been neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Sukma. His body and weapons have been recovered and the search operation is underway," Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Chavan said speaking to ANI.


The encounter took place in the forest near Tetemadgu village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kistaram Police Station.


The District Reserve Guard (DRG) and soldiers from the 208 and 204 battalions of COBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) were involved in the operation.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on March 30, an anti-Naxal operation was conducted for 48 hours in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur. During the operation, three encounters took place, an official said.

After the encounter, security personnel recovered 5 kg of IED, including a huge amount of Naxalite material from the incident site, police said. As per the official, during the operation on March 29, 2024, as the police party was searching the jungle hills of Binagunda-Koronar, they were fired upon three separate times between approximately 8:00 am and 12:00 pm by Maoists who had laid an ambush with the intent to kill and loot weapons. The security forces also retaliated in self-defence. The encounter lasted for about 4 hours.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chhattisgarh raipur Maoists India news national news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK