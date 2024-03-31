Breaking News
Ahead of LS polls naxal camp busted on Maharashtra Chhattisgarh border explosives seized
Ahead of LS polls, naxal camp busted on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, explosives seized

Updated on: 31 March,2024 07:25 PM IST  |  Gadchiroli
PTI |

Top

The police received intelligence inputs that some armed Naxalites were camping near Chutintola village to carry out subversive activities ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Representation image

The Gadchiroli police have busted a camp of Naxalites on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border and seized some gelatin sticks, detonators and other items from there, an official said on Sunday.


The police received intelligence inputs late Friday night that some armed Naxalites were camping on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border near Chutintola village to carry out subversive activities ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Gadchiroli's Superintendent of Police Neelotpal said in a release.


An anti-Naxal operation was immediately launched by the local police and C-60 teams, a specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police. On Saturday morning, the C-60 units reached a 450-metre-high hilltop from where Naxalites had fled, the official said.


During a search, a huge shelter and Naxal camp was found on the hilltop, he said, adding that Naxalites managed to escape from the spot taking advantage of the extremely difficult terrain and undulating mountains.

Several items, including detonators, gelatin sticks, cordex wires, batteries, walkie-talkie chargers, backpacks and Naxal literature, were seized and the camp was later destroyed, the official said.

The anti-Naxal operations have been intensified along the border with Chhattisgarh, he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

gadchiroli maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Crime News
