A tribal man was allegedly killed by Naxalites on the suspicion of being a police informer in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Naxalites kill tribal man for being 'police informer' x 00:00

A tribal man was allegedly killed by Naxalites on the suspicion of being a police informer in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, the police said on Friday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the victim was identified as Ashok Talande, a resident of Dhamrancha village in Aheri taluka of the district, was found dead on a road in the wee hours of Friday, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Naxal pamphlet was recovered from near the body, which said that he was a police informer, the police said, as per the PTI.

A senior police official, however, told PTI that the deceased was not a police informer.

The reason behind his murder is being probed, he said, the news agency reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, three persons were arrested for allegedly killing a waiter in Vashi in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Friday, the PTI reported.

The body of Mukesh alias Mantu Kumar Yadav was found on Thursday and the arrests were made within 24 hours, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Pankaj Dahane said.

"Yadav was killed while resisting a robbery bid. The accused tried to snatch his bag. Another person who came to help Yadav was also assaulted. We arrested Mohammad Ali Mubarak Sheikh and Shahnawaz Hanif Sheikh and then held Imran Yakub Ali Sheikh from Malad in Mumbai," the DCP said.

The three arrested persons are residents of Mumbra and Imran is a history sheeter, the official added.

In an another incident, a Pune resident has been arrested for impersonating a policeman in his attempts to get the dismissal of his girlfriend from a Navi Mumbai hotel revoked, a police official said on Friday, according to the PTI.

Accused Salman Tajmuddin Mulani was apprehended by the Panvel Town police on the night of March 27 after he got into a confrontation with the manager of a hotel in Kolkhe area, he said.

Donning a 'khaki uniform', Mulani (31) accused the hotel manager of ¿unjustly¿ dismissing his girlfriend and demanded her reinstatement, the official said. But the alert hotel manager called the police, who arrested Mulani.

The accused hails from Chakan in Pune and runs a chicken shop, he said.

Nitin Thackeray, senior inspector of Panvel Town police station, said they are trying to ascertain if Mulani has previously impersonated a police officer and cheated others.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!