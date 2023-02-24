Breaking News
Chhattisgarh: 11 people killed in pickup van-truck collision

Updated on: 24 February,2023 08:18 AM IST  |  Raipur
PTI

A dozen others were injured in the accident near Khamariya village under Bhatapara police station area on Balodabazar-Bhatapara road late Thursday night, police said

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Eleven people, including four children, were killed when a pick-up van they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, police said on Friday.


A dozen others were injured in the accident near Khamariya village under Bhatapara police station area on Balodabazar-Bhatapara road late Thursday night, police said.



The victims, natives of Khilora village in Simga area, were returning home after attending a family function in Arjuni area, a police official said.

After being alerted, a police team was sent to the spot and the injured were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, he said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.

