The accident took place on Wednesday evening under Sihawa police station limits when the three men were heading on the two-wheeler from Bhothli Bodra village towards Sankra village

Representative Image/ Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Chhattisgarh: 3 workers from West Bengal killed after falling off bridge x 00:00

Three workers hailing from West Bengal were killed after their motorcycle hit the railing of a bridge and they fell into a dry canal in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, police said on Thursday.



The accident took place on Wednesday evening under Sihawa police station limits when the three men were heading on the two-wheeler from Bhothli Bodra village towards Sankra village, a police official said.

They were engaged in the work of laying high-tension electricity lines in the area and resided in Bhothli Bodra village, he said.



As per preliminary information, the motorcycle rider failed to negotiate a turn on the bridge and the vehicle hit its railing, he said.



While the two-wheeler remained on the bridge, the three persons fell off the bridge into the 14-feet-deep bed of a dry canal and died on the spot, the official said.



The deceased have been identified as Shariful Haq (21), Abdul Rahim (42) and Kamalin Jamal (26), all natives of Malda district in West Bengal, he said.



An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is underway, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!