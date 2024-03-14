Breaking News
Malabar Hill senior citizen's murder: Suspect got job with reference of father, a neighbourhood guard
Mumbai: Small spike in vehicles taking Coastal Road
Mumbai: BMC ties up with Tata to shift to green energy for water pumping
Mumbai: Five years after collapse, Himalaya FOB still incomplete
Mumbai: North-south connector opened at Kanjurmarg
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Chhattisgarh 3 workers from West Bengal killed after falling off bridge
<< Back to Elections 2024

Chhattisgarh: 3 workers from West Bengal killed after falling off bridge

Updated on: 14 March,2024 02:25 PM IST  |  Dhamtari
PTI |

Top

The accident took place on Wednesday evening under Sihawa police station limits when the three men were heading on the two-wheeler from Bhothli Bodra village towards Sankra village

Chhattisgarh: 3 workers from West Bengal killed after falling off bridge

Representative Image/ Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Chhattisgarh: 3 workers from West Bengal killed after falling off bridge
x
00:00

Three workers hailing from West Bengal were killed after their motorcycle hit the railing of a bridge and they fell into a dry canal in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday evening under Sihawa police station limits when the three men were heading on the two-wheeler from Bhothli Bodra village towards Sankra village, a police official said.


They were engaged in the work of laying high-tension electricity lines in the area and resided in Bhothli Bodra village, he said.

As per preliminary information, the motorcycle rider failed to negotiate a turn on the bridge and the vehicle hit its railing, he said.

While the two-wheeler remained on the bridge, the three persons fell off the bridge into the 14-feet-deep bed of a dry canal and died on the spot, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Shariful Haq (21), Abdul Rahim (42) and Kamalin Jamal (26), all natives of Malda district in West Bengal, he said.

An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is underway, the police said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you think more FOBs are needed at railway stations in Mumbai to stop people from crossing tracks?
chhattisgarh raipur west bengal India news national news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK