The state government has presented a Rs 1.65 lakh crore budget for the fiscal 2025-26, proposing substantial funding for welfare schemes related to women, food security, while allocating Rs 10,000 crore for boosting farm prosperity

Chhattisgarh is among the top three states in the country in terms of GST growth, said Finance Minister OP Choudhary. Pic/X

The Chhattisgarh Assembly on Thursday passed the state's budget for the financial year 2025-26.

The government has been working towards the development of the state, empowerment of women, welfare of farmers and increasing employment opportunities while maintaining financial discipline, Finance Minister OP Chaudhary said while answering to the discussions on Chhattisgarh Appropriation Bill, 2025.

After the discussion, the appropriation bill was passed with a voice vote in the House.

"Chhattisgarh is among the top three states in the country in terms of GST (goods and services tax) growth. There has been a 20 per cent increase in registration fee and a historic increase has also been reported in transport and excise revenue. The Mukhyamantri Mobile Tower Yojana is being introduced to solve the problem of internet and mobile network in rural areas. Due to lack of network in forest areas, the digital divide was increasing, which this scheme will eliminate," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government has been giving priority to development, financial discipline, employment and women empowerment and is moving towards making Chhattisgarh a developed state, he said while rejecting the allegations of the opposition.

"Along along with government jobs, focus is being paid to creating employment opportunities in the private sector as well. The Home Stay Policy has been implemented in Chhattisgarh and tourism has been given the status of industry, which will provide employment to the youth," he said.

"Germany has sought 1 lakh youth from India. Our country's youth are increasingly in demand for jobs all over the world. The average age of India is 28 years and that of Chhattisgarh is 24 years, which makes it clear that our state is a young state and new employment opportunities will be created," he added.

