Chhattisgarh: Woman teacher booked for beating 3-year-old boy

Updated on: 14 April,2023 05:14 PM IST  |  Raigarh
A parent had approached the City Kotwali police station on July 7, 2022, accusing a woman teacher from the private school of beating his 3-year-old son, a nursery student

Chhattisgarh: Woman teacher booked for beating 3-year-old boy

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A woman teacher from a private school has been booked for thrashing a 3-year-old student in Chattisgarh's Raigarh district, more than 9 months after the alleged incident took place, an official said on Friday.


Police on Thursday registered a case against the teacher following a directive of the Chhattisgarh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the official said.



A parent had approached the City Kotwali police station on July 7, 2022, accusing a woman teacher from the private school of beating his 3-year-old son, a nursery student.


A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and further investigation is on, he added.

chattisgarh raigad news india indian penal code India news national news

