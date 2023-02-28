Breaking News
Mumbai: CSMT’s collapsed bridge will be up next month
Mumbai Crime: ‘I spent Rs 1 lakh on cancer quack’s bhasmas’
Mumbai police launch manhunt to trace ‘Pakistan-trained’ man on NIA info: Officials
Mumbai: Two health posts declared measles-free in Govandi
Maharashtra: Gripe over Whip spills to assembly

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Christian leaders want AP CM to protect church properties from alleged land grab

Christian leaders want AP CM to protect church properties from alleged land grab

Updated on: 28 February,2023 01:38 PM IST  |  Amaravati
PTI |

Top

During the meeting here, bishops and other Christian leaders brought Reddy's attention to the manner in which church properties in Andhra Pradesh are allegedly being grabbed

Christian leaders want AP CM to protect church properties from alleged land grab

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A group of representatives from the Christian community called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with a petition urging him to protect the assets belonging to churches in the state.


During the meeting here, bishops and other Christian leaders brought Reddy's attention to the manner in which church properties in Andhra Pradesh are allegedly being grabbed.



"They brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that their properties are being grabbed and sought effective steps to protect them," an official statement said on Monday.


Also read: Life-size statue of Sachin Tendulkar to be sculpted at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai: All you need to know

The representatives met under the banner of AP Federation of Churches and also requested Reddy to exempt charity organisations from paying local taxes.

According to the statement, the Chief Minister assured them that an advisor would be appointed soon to spearhead their issues regularly to the government, including responding favourably to the request of separate cemeteries for the community.

Several denominations across the Christian faith own prime properties in the southern state, in the form of churches, schools, colleges, hospitals and others. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

andhra pradesh bharatiya janata party news india India news christianity amravati

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK