As per the information, the CHSE Odisha Class 12 result 2023 was declared at a press conference held in Bhubaneshwar

Representational Image

Listen to this article CHSE Odisha Class 12 result 2023 declared for Science, Commerce on chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in x 00:00

The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha announced the results for Class 12 board exams today. Students who have successfully appeared for the Odisha CHSE+2 Science and Commerce final board examination can check and download their results from the official website, i.e., chseodisha.nic.in and orrisaresults.nic.in.

As per the information, the CHSE Odisha Class 12 result 2023 was declared at a press conference held in Bhubaneshwar at 11 am. Students who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official websites — orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

The overall pass percentage this year for Science stream is 84.93 per cent and Commerce stream is 81.12 per cent.

This year, the Odisha Class 12 examinations were held from March 1, 2023, to April 4, 2023.

This year, the Science stream exams began on March 1 and concluded on April 4. The exams for Commerce and Arts stream began on March 2 and ended on April 4 and 5 respectively.

Last year, the pass percentage of Science stream students was 94.12 per cent while Commerce streams students scored 89.10 per cent.

A total of 3,21,508 students appeared for Class 12 exam last year and results were announced on August 8. The pass percentage for Science stream was 94.12 per cent, for Commerce it was 89.2 per cent and for Arts it was 82.10 per cent.

Steps to check CHSE Odisha Class 12 result 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website at www.chseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: On the appeared homepage, click on the, ‘CHSE Odisha Annual Result 2023‘ link as per your stream

Step 3: A new log in page would open

Step 4: Enter the requisite login credentials such as Roll Number and Registration Number

Step 5: Submit details and access the result

Step 6: The Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2023 will be displayed on your screen

Step 7: Download and save your Result for future references

Steps to check CHSE Odisha Class 12 result 2023 via SMS:

Visit the messaging app

Type the message in the given format-result_OR12_Roll number

Send the typed message to 52623

Your result will be received on your screen