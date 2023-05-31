GSEB HSC result 2023: Gujarat board Class 12th Arts, Commerce results declared at gseb.org

The overall result in Gujarat GSEB HSC result 2023 was 73.27 per cent compared to 86.91 per cent last year which has come down to 13 per cent from last year

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB HSC) on Wednesday declared the class 12th general stream result with a 73.27 per cent success rate.

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB or GSEB) announced HSC or Class 12 Arts and Commerce stream results on Wednesday, May 31.

The overall result in Gujarat was 73.27 per cent compared to 86.91 per cent last year which has come down to 13 per cent from last year.

This year the overall pass percentage is 73.27 percent. A total of 4,77,392 candidates have appeared for the Arts, Commerce stream examination this year. A total of 3,497,92 regular candidates are eligible for the certificate.

GSEB HSC Science stream results were announced on May 2, 2023. This year 65.58 percent students passed Gujarat Board Class 12th Results. The overall pass percentage for Group A is 72.27 percent and Group B is 61.71 percent. A total of 1,25,563 students took the exam in March this year out of which 1,10,229 were regular students.

Class 12 final exams in Gujarat started on March 14 and were over by March 25, 2023. The exam was conducted across the state at various exam centres. For more related details candidates can check the official site of GSEB.

According to GSEB HSC records over 4.8 lakh students appeared in the general stream for their Class 12th exams.

GSEB HSC Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 14 to 25 for Science and General streams.

The result link for Arts and Commerce is active on the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.

As per the board's instructions, students can collect the marksheets from their schools.

A circular containing the necessary instructions for post-examination verification, paper verification, name correction, rejection of marks and re-appearance in the examination will be published later and sent to the schools along with the mark sheet and certificate.

GSEB HSC Result 2023: Here's how to download result

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat Board - gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads- GSEB HSC Arts Result 2023 Or GSEB HSC Commerce Result 2023

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, enter your roll number and other required credentials

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your GSEB HSC Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your Gujarat Board Class 12th Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference