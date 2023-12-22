CISF will now keep Parl complex secure

Earlier, frisking of visitors to Parliament complex was done by Delhi Police personnel

CISF will render access control to new and old Parliament complex

The government has decided to hand over “comprehensive” security of the Parliament building complex to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the wake of the recent breach of the safety ring, official sources said Thursday.

The CISF will render access control to the new and old Parliament complex in an airport security-like fashion where body frisking of persons will be done through hand-held detectors and their belongings will be checked through X-ray machines, with a provision to even scan shoes, heavy jackets and belts by putting them on a tray and passing them through the scanner, the sources said.

Earlier, frisking of visitors to Parliament complex was done by Delhi Police personnel. The sources told PTI that the Union home ministry on Wednesday directed for a survey of the Parliament building complex so that a “regular deployment of the CISF security and fire wing on a comprehensive pattern” could be done.

3 more Opposition MPs suspended

Three Congress MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Thursday for the remainder of the Winter session for unruly behaviour, taking the total number of members of the lower House against whom such action has been taken to 100. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion for the suspension of D K Suresh, Deepak Baij and Nakul Nath.

Ex-Dy SP’s son held in security breach case

Delhi police have taken into custody a youth from Karnataka in connection with the security breach in Parliament. Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired Deputy SP, was picked up from his house at Vidyagiri in the district headquarters town of Bagalkote. Jagali, who works with a multinational company in Bengaluru, is said to be a friend of Manoranjan D, a resident of Mysuru.

