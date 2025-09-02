The members of the naval, military or air forces of India entering or exiting India on duty and the family members of any such person, when accompanying such a person on a government transport, will also not be required to carry a passport or visa, according to an order issued by the MHA

The members of the naval, military or air forces of India entering or exiting India on duty and the family members of any such person, when accompanying such a person on a government transport, will also not be required to carry a passport or visa, according to an order issued by the India 's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) following the enforcement of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, according to the PTI.

The citizens of Nepal and Bhutan as well as Indians entering India by land or air from the two neighbouring countries will not be required to show their passports or have a visa, as earlier, reported the PTI.

The requirement of a valid passport or other valid travel documents and a valid visa for entry into, stay in and exit from India shall not apply if "a citizen of India entering into India by land or by air over the Nepalese or Bhutanese frontier, a citizen of Nepal or Bhutan entering into India by land or air over the Nepal or Bhutan border or if he possesses a valid passport while entering or exiting India from or to a place other than Nepal or Bhutan but not from China, Macau, Hong Kong or Pakistan", the MHA said, as per the PTI.

The provision also applies to Tibetans who have already entered and are residing in India, or those entering the country, provided they have registered with the relevant registration officers and obtained certificates of registration. This applies to individuals who entered India after 1959 but before 30 May 2003 on a Special Entry Permit issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, or those who entered India after 30 May 2003 up to the date the Act comes into force, using a new Special Entry Permit issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu via an immigration post on the Indo-Nepal border, as designated by the central government.

Furthermore, individuals belonging to minority communities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan -- namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians -- who were forced to seek refuge in India due to religious persecution or fear thereof, and who entered the country on or before December 31, 2024 without valid documents (including passports or other travel papers), or with such documents that have since expired, will be exempt from the requirement to hold a valid passport and visa, according to the news agency's report on Tuesday.

The exemption also applies to registered Sri Lankan Tamil nationals who had taken refuge in India by 9 January 2015.

(with PTI inputs)