In his first reaction to the controversy surrounding the incident in Darbhanga, PM Modi took a dig at Opposition parties, stating that expletives against his mother are nothing for those who insult ‘Mother India’ and called for such acts to be punished

PM Narendra Modi during the launch of the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited, via video-conferencing, on Tuesday. PIC/PTI

I may forgive RJD-Cong, but people of Bihar won’t pardon them for insulting my mother: PM Modi

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep pain over abuses hurled at his mother during Congress’ recently concluded ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar. According to PTI, he said while he may forgive the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, the people of the state would never do so.

“My late mother had nothing to do with politics, so what was her fault; why was she abused?” he questioned.

PM Modi was addressing a gathering in Delhi while virtually inaugurating a new cooperative for women associated with self-help groups in Bihar, PTI reported.

“Bihar is the land of Maa Janki… it has always given respect to women. This is the land where Chhath Puja is celebrated. My mother was abused from the dais of RJD and Congress… I had never imagined such a thing would happen… it was an insult to the mothers and daughters of Bihar… people of the state will never forgive them,” PM Modi said.

“I am my mother’s son… I am sharing my pain with you,” he added.

Modi spoke of his mother’s sacrifices and values, saying, “I have been working tirelessly for the welfare of the women in the country… the mother who gave birth to me asked me to serve the motherland, which I am doing. She had never brought a saree for herself and saved the money for us. I must say that the position of a mother is more than that of God.”

He criticised those who abuse women, asserting, “Their mindset makes them treat women as objects of exploitation and oppression. Whenever people with an anti-women mentality came to power, mothers, daughters and sisters had to endure suffering the most… this happened during the ‘mafia raaj’ of RJD.”

Modi alleged that during the RJD’s regime, crime was rampant in Bihar, with cases of murder, extortion and rape occurring daily.

“The RJD government gave protection to murderers and rapists. Women had to bear the brunt… so it was them who ousted the RJD from power and now the regional party wants to take revenge on women for that,” he said.

He also criticised Congress, claiming the party has never tolerated people from backward communities rising to positions of power.

“I may forgive them, but the people of Bihar will never pardon them for insulting my mother. People of the state must say that they will punish the leaders of these parties in the coming days,” Modi said.

“People of Bihar must demand answers from RJD and Congress leaders… in every street and neighbourhood, only one voice should be heard — ‘we won’t tolerate insult to a mother, we will not tolerate RJD’s tyranny and Congress’ attacks,’” he added.

Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled later this year.

(With PTI inputs)