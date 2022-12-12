Breaking News
CJI administers oath to newly appointed SC judge Dipankar Datta

Updated on: 12 December,2022 11:08 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Justice Datta, son of the late Salil Kumar Datta, a former judge of the Calcutta High Court, and brother-in-law of justice Amitava Roy, who was a former judge of the apex court, took oath at 10.36 am in courtroom 1 of the Supreme Court

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta was on Monday administered the oath of office as a Supreme Court judge by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud.


Justice Datta, son of the late Salil Kumar Datta, a former judge of the Calcutta High Court, and brother-in-law of justice Amitava Roy, who was a former judge of the apex court, took oath at 10.36 am in courtroom 1 of the Supreme Court.



With the swearing-in of Justice Datta, the total number of judges in the apex court has reached 28 against the sanctioned strength of 34, including the CJI.

