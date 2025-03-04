Classes were disrupted in several state-run higher educational institutions in districts due to the strike

Members of SFI strike at Jadavpur University. Pic/PTI

Activists of various Leftist student bodies and Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) engaged in clashes across West Bengal on Monday during a strike called by CPI(M)’s student wing SFI on university campuses in the state demanding the resignation of Education Minister Bratya Basu.

Clashes were reported between members of the TMC’s students’ wing and Leftist activists of AIDSO and SFI in Medinipur town in Paschim Medinipur district, Siliguri in Darjeeling district, Cooch Behar district and Panskura in Purba Medinipur district.

Classes were disrupted in several state-run higher educational institutions in districts due to the strike. Activists of SFI, AIDSO, AISA and RSF staged demonstrations on the Jadavpur University campus, raising slogans and beating drums, as the day-long strike began at 10 am.

