The Class-10 student succumbed to injuries during treatment, and his classmate has been detained for the crime, the Superintendent of Police said

A Class 10 student was shot dead, while another suffered injuries following a clash between two groups of students in the Rohtas district of Bihar on Friday, police said.

The victim, Amit Kumar, succumbed to injuries during treatment, while his classmate has been detained for the crime, Superintendent of Police (SP) Raushan Kumar said.

According to news agency PTI, preliminary probe into the case revealed that an altercation took place between two groups of students inside an examination centre in Sasaram on Thursday. "When Amit and another student, Sanjit Kumar, were returning home in an autorickshaw, they were stopped by one of their classmates who allegedly shot at them and fled," the SP said.

A police team reached the spot and took them to the nearest government hospital, PTI reported.

"While Amit died during treatment, the condition of Sajnit is reported to be stable. A case has been registered and the minor boy who fired at his classmates detained. Further investigation is underway," the officer added.

According to PTI, the exact cause behind the clash and the subsequent firing is yet to be known.

The police have seized the firearm and the mobile phone of the accused minor.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, the district police said investigation has also revealed that the detained minor was allegedly being harassed by Amit, Sanjit and their friends for one year.

"Even on Thursday, the minor boy claimed that he was assaulted by Amit, Sanjit and others when the final exam was underway, following which he decided to take revenge. The accused also said he wanted to shoot another classmate, but the bullet mistakenly hit Amit and Sanjit," the statement read.

The police said the detained boy further claimed that those who were "harassing" him spread "wrong information that the incident took place following a dispute over cheating in exam".

Earlier in the day, the family members of victim blocked a stretch of the nearby highway and disrupted movement of traffic by burning tyres.

The protesters also kept the boy's body on the highway, demanding immediate action against the accused.

The blockade was lifted after the intervention of senior police officers, an officer from Bihar Police said.

(With PTI inputs)