The building of Government Middle School, Gadgra, was completely washed away and the government Middle School, Draman, was also damaged in the incident

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban: Bodies of 3 children recovered, 4 still missing x 00:00

The bodies of 3 children, who were washed away by a flash flood due to a cloudburst, were recovered from Tangar and Gaddi Nallahas at Rajgarh in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons, including two girls and two women, are still missing. The dead bodies found were identified as Yasir (20), Khalid Hussain (12), and Shazia Bano (7).

According to Incharge Police Post, Rajgarh Subhash Kumar, the missing are identified as Nasima Begum, 40; Gulshan Begum, 40; Seerat Bano, 6; and Nazia Bano, 6.

Soon after the incident, that took place on August 26, the district administration had mobilised all available resources.

Tehsildar Rajgarh Major Singh says a light load carrier of Passenger Vehicle (TRAX), a car and a scooter were also washed away in the flash flood.

The building of Government Middle School, Gadgra, was completely washed away and the government Middle School, Draman, was also damaged in the incident.

He said that Jammu Kashmir Police and SDRF are engaged in the rescue operation and now NDRF has also been called so that the missing people can be recovered soon.

The victim's family has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assistance. The rescue operation and search for the missing were going on till last reports came in.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever