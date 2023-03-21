CM Kejriwal levelling allegations on Centre, PM to hide own mistakes: Delhi BJP

Addressing a press conference here, the working president of the Delhi BJP Virendra Sachdeva said Kejriwal was levelling allegations on the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to divert attention from the corruption charges faced by the city government

File Photo

The BJP in Delhi slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, accusing him of creating a row over the city government's budget for "cheap publicity" and to hide his own mistakes.

Addressing a press conference here, the working president of the Delhi BJP Virendra Sachdeva said Kejriwal was levelling allegations on the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to divert attention from the corruption charges faced by the city government.

"The Kejriwal government sat on the clarifications sought by the Ministry of Home Affairs for three days and then blamed the Centre for stopping the budget," Sachdeva said.

Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the Centre had stopped the budget presentation of his government.

The Delhi budget, which was to be tabled in the assembly on Tuesday, requires prior approval from the Centre.

The chief minister has also written a letter to Prime Minister Modi, saying it was the first time in 75 years that the budget of a state has been stopped.

