CM Omar chairs first cabinet meeting

Updated on: 23 November,2024 08:28 AM IST  |  Jammu
Agencies |

The cabinet discussed demand for revising reservation. PIC/X@diprjk

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a cabinet meeting of his government here on Friday during which various issues, including employment, reservation and recruitment processes, were discussed and directions were passed.


The cabinet, which discussed the growing demand for revising the reservation limit in government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir, decided to form a sub-committee to engage with all stakeholders on the issue Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary, other ministers and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo participated in the meeting.


Briefing the media after the meeting, Minister for Jal Shakti and Forests, Javed Ahmed Rana, said that critical issues, including employment, reservation, recruitment processes and development, were deliberated upon.


