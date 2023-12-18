CM Shinde directs rehabilitation, security measures in naxal-affected areas of Gadchiroli

Rehabilitating those displaced by the Naxal conflict and those who have chosen to renounce the extremist ideology is of utmost importance, as stressed by CM Shinde. He directed that the costs associated with this rehabilitation process be paid for by the District Planning Scheme.

CM Eknath Shinde/ File Photo

Important decisions were taken to address the problems caused by the Naxal ideology in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, during a recent state-level committee meeting that was presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other important officials attended the meeting, held in Nagpur, which was centred on a thorough plan for security and rehabilitation, stated a briefing by CMO.

Rehabilitating those displaced by the Naxal conflict and those who have chosen to renounce the extremist ideology is of utmost importance, as stressed by CM Shinde. He directed that the costs associated with this rehabilitation process be paid for by the District Planning Scheme. Furthermore, orders were issued to promptly schedule sympathetic meetings for the relatives of martyrs from special police operations.

CM Shinde said, "There is a need to rehabilitate all those who are displaced due to Naxal suffering as well as those who renounce Naxalist ideology and surrender on war footing. The expenditure incurred for this process should be done through the District Planning Scheme. Compassionate appointments should be made immediately to the heirs of martyrs in special police operations."

Along with orders to establish 25 officers and 500 employees for new police stations in Gadchiroli, to be recruited locally, plans were also discussed to expedite the completion of a modern firing range along the Nagpur-Gadchiroli route.

The work of the modern firing range on the Nagpur, Gadchiroli route should be completed quickly, CM Shinde said, stated the CMO briefing.

Talks on the Maharashtra Public Security Act, which is necessary to stop urban Maoists, were held to increase security. The need for mobile tower installation and the quick construction of mining corridor roads in the area were also brought up at the meeting.

In order to provide better connectivity, CM Shinde also oversaw efforts to improve the district's communication system through the use of ST buses from the State Transport Corporation. With these actions, the state government is demonstrating its determined effort to address issues related to Naxal and guarantee the security and growth of the Gadchiroli region.

"There was also an exchange of views on bringing the Maharashtra Public Security Act - the Public Security Bill at the earliest. This bill will be important to prevent urban Maoists. It was also discussed in the meeting that the development of mining corridor roads and the work of mobile towers in this area should be completed quickly. The chief minister also ordered to make the communication system within the district more efficient through ST buses of the State Transport Corporation," CMO briefing read.

